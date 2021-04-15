16-year-old charged after homemade bomb detonates at Newaygo High School

In March, investigators say a 16-year-old brought a homemade explosive to school and accidently detonated it, injuring himself, four other classmates, and a teacher.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for his injuries. According to the Associated Press, the boy lost both his thumbs in the explosion. He also injured four other classmates and a teacher.

Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney, Worth Stay, announced that a petition has been issued for a 16-year-old juvenile stemming from an investigation into an explosion at Newaygo High School on March 8, 2021.

The juvenile is charged with a violation of - Manufacture/Possession of a Molotov cocktail or a similar device. Additionally, the juvenile is charged with violating possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

A juvenile is presumed innocent until proven otherwise beyond a reasonable doubt. Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to please contact Office Ryan Dornbos at the Newaygo Police Department, 231-652-1655, ext. 242 or the Michigan State Police, Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

