18-year-old found dead after crash in Fruitport Township, two passengers hospitalized

FRUITPORT, Mich. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Fruitport Township on Sunday. 

Police were dispatched to the intersection of S. Sheridan Road and Airline Highway at 5:28 a.m. 

There, they found the driver, 18-year-old Ethan Burns of Roosevelt Park, dead at the scene.

Police say his two passengers, both 18-year-olds from Muskegon, were transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment. 

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. It is still under investigation by the Fruitport Township Police Department. 

