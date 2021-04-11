Three-car crash in Holland involves head-on collision with tractor-trailer, seriously injures one

A woman's car was struck head-on by a southbound tractor-trailer, and then a motorhome got involved in the crash. All lanes have reopened after over three hours.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Around 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, a three-vehicle crash in Holland injured one, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

For over three hours, all southbound lanes of US-31 were closed between Port Sheldon and Van Buren for cleanup, and northbound traffic was down to one lane. All lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

Police say a Honda CRV was driving northbound on US-31, when the driver, a 26-year-old woman from West Olive, went through the median into southbound traffic.

Her car was struck head-on by a southbound tractor-trailer.

A motorhome that was driving southbound also got caught in the wreck.

The woman driving the CRV was pinned in her car and had to be extricated by Olive Fire and Rescue. She was flown by Aeromed to Spectrum Hospital for serious injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

RELATED VIDEO: Dutton Fire calls out 'pathetic' driver who hit truck and drove off

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.