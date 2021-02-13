Authorities recover 2 bodies in Portage wooded area

The two bodies were found late Friday afternoon in the State Game area off of Vanderbilt.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities recovered two bodies in the Gourdneck State Game Area off of Vanderbilt late Friday afternoon.

Portage Department of Public Safety Chief Nicholas Armold said that at this time they cannot confirm the identities - a positive identification process will be done by the medical examiners office.

Once removed from the site, the bodies will be in the custody of the medical examiners office and transported to their facility for an autopsy over the weekend. The date and time of the autopsies has yet to be set.

At around 9:18 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, Portage authorities were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of Romence Road to check on the welfare of resident Gary Johnson, who had not reported to work in multiple days.

Officers became suspicious and concerned for the wellbeing of the Johnsons and made entry into the home, and found that Gary and his wife Laura - Bother in their mid-60s were not present.

The son of the missing Kalamazoo county couple is in custody, arrested on outstanding warrants.

Once removed from the site, the bodies will be in the custody of the medical examiners office and transported to their facility for an autopsy over the weekend. The date and time of the autopsies has yet to be set.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.