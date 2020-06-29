Man faces murder charges after girlfriend goes missing

Battle Creek Police Department said it is now treating the missing persons case as a homicide.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are now investigating a missing persons involving a Battle Creek woman as a homicide.

Amber Griffin was reported missing last week by both her mother and boyfriend, according to Battle Creek Police Department. Both the mother and boyfriend told authorities they had last seen Griffin in the late evening on June 22.

"While investigating the missing person complaint, police identified numerous inconsistencies in the boyfriend’s story," reads a release from BCPD.

Police say they are now treating the case as a homicide, and have arrested Griffin's boyfriend. Derek Horton, 25, is facing an open murder charge and he is expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

Details on the inconsistencies provided by Horton were not provided. Police said Horton was witnessed purchasing a shovel from Mix Hardware in Battle Creek on June 23. Police say they believe Horton may have buried Griffin's body.

BCPD said it received assistance from the Michigan Search and Rescue team, along with Michigan State Police K9 team and its air unit to look for Griffin in the time since her disappearance. The department is also asking for the public's help in locating Griffin's body.

Police are asking that anyone who may have seen Horton, his vehicle, which is a 2003 black Chevy Impala, or anything suspicious on June 23, to contact police with information.

BCPD asks that people call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.