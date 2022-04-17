x
Car sideswipes tree, bursts into flames in South Haven

The driver was able to help pull his passenger out of the burning car, police say. The injured passenger is hospitalized.
Credit: South Haven Area Emergency Services
Rescue crews on the scene assisting after a car crashed and burst into flames in South Haven Township.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A car crashed in South Haven Township, causing a fire that injured one, police say.

The car was driving northbound on 76th Street near 23rd Avenue around 5:55 p.m. when it left the road, sideswiping a tree and bursting into flames in the woods. 

The driver was able to help pull his injured passenger out of the burning car, police say. The passenger was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital by South Haven Area Emergency Services. 

The crash is under investigation by the South Haven Police Department. 

