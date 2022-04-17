Car sideswipes tree, bursts into flames in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A car crashed in South Haven Township, causing a fire that injured one, police say.
The car was driving northbound on 76th Street near 23rd Avenue around 5:55 p.m. when it left the road, sideswiping a tree and bursting into flames in the woods.
The driver was able to help pull his injured passenger out of the burning car, police say. The passenger was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital by South Haven Area Emergency Services.
The crash is under investigation by the South Haven Police Department.
