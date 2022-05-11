Grand Rapids Public Library receives $59,541 in grants

The grant money will go towards funding library programs and initiatives.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has received $59,541 in grants from the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation to fund programs and initiatives.

Here is a breakdown of how the grant money is being used:

$20,000 for Hispanic Heritage Programming: Author visits, community conversations, Fiesta Storytimes, Music in the Stacks and a Day of the Dead celebration.

Author visits, community conversations, Fiesta Storytimes, Music in the Stacks and a Day of the Dead celebration. $11,000 for a Media Literacy Week: A day-long conference and a partnership between GRPL, the Community Media Center, and Wealthy Theatre.

A day-long conference and a partnership between GRPL, the Community Media Center, and Wealthy Theatre. $9,235 for audiobook purchases: Audiobooks on CD and eAudiobooks.

Audiobooks on CD and eAudiobooks. $7,500 for processing, digitizing and promoting archival collections: The focus is on the women of Grand Rapids.

The focus is on the women of Grand Rapids. $4,000 for a Creston Neighborhood Storywalk: A book is taken apart and individual pages are installed along an outdoor path.

A book is taken apart and individual pages are installed along an outdoor path. $4,000 for Storytime for Adults: A monthly event held at Creston Brewery featuring guest readers.

A monthly event held at Creston Brewery featuring guest readers. $3,806 for the purchase and support of archival collections related to American history: The purchases will focus on local history, Michigan history and the old Northwest Territory.

The Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation is the fundraising and advocacy arm of GRPL. Formed in 1990, the foundation's mission is to raise funds for the library's programs and services and build an endowment to fund programs that benefit West Michigan.

Learn more about the Grand Rapids Public Library Fund and the projects they are spearheading for GRPL here.

