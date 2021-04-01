Kent District Library brings back 'Let It Snow' reading program

Adults and teens who participate could potentially win a collectible Let It Snow 2021 ceramic 15 oz. mug, an iPad or a KDL branded winter cap.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Kent District Library has brought back it's popular winter reading program: Let It Snow!

Readers, ages 11 and up, who participate and read a minimum of six books in different categories between Jan. 4 and March 31 will receive a collectible Let It Snow 2021 ceramic 15 oz. mug. Participants who finish an additional four titles will be entered into a Power Reader drawing to win an iPad or a KDL branded winter cap.

“Reading is more important than ever, so our reading program encourages teens and adults to read this winter and earn cool prizes,” said KDL Programming Manager Kip Odell. “KDL librarians created great lists of recommended reading in different genres.”

Last year, more than 2,200 people completed the Let It Snow challenge.

For more information or to sign up, visit kdl.org/snow. Track your reading progress online using Beanstack or complete and turn in a paper form, available as a printable PDF or at any KDL branch.

