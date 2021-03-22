Local teacher to be awarded with $500 in books for Reading Month

The more a teacher is nominated, the better chance they have of winning.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — National Reading Month is coming to a close, but two local organizations want to end it by gifting $500 in books to a West Michigan teacher.

Subaru of Muskegon and The My Auto Group will be randomly selecting a teacher to win the prize. The more a teacher is nominated, the better chance they have of winning.

Starting Monday, March 22, Subaru of Muskegon is asking the community to go to its Facebook page and comment the name, grade and school of their favorite teacher to nominate them at a chance of the $500 in books.

Teachers must work at schools located in Muskegon, Ottawa or Oceana counites. The nomination period will last a week, and the dealership will announce the winter on Friday, March 26.

"We wanted to end this national event with some fun and let our teachers know how much we appreciate them," stated General Manager Mike Kaffenberger. "The My Auto Group values our educator's dedication to our children. Our teachers have worked so hard during these very chaotic times."

