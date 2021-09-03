Muskegon men growing 'Beards for Books'

United Way of the Lakeshore challenge raising funds to get book in the hands of young readers.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — More than a dozen community leaders in Muskegon County are taking part in United Way of the Lakeshore's "Grow a Beard for Books" challenge.

The event during March National Read Month is held to support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library with participants growing a beard and collecting funds until March 31, 2021.

For every $1,250 raised 50 kids will receive one book per month for a year or 10 kids could receive one book per month from birth to 5 years old.

The effort aims to help students become proficient in reading by 3rd grade.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana counties helps over 6,000 children prepare for kindergarten by delivering books right to their door.

Earlier in 2021 John Severson, United Way Board Chair & Superintendent at the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District came up with the challenge to help support the program.

Severson and others at the MAISD grew beards raising over $4,000. The effort spread, with 16 Muskegon County community leaders now participating in United Way of the Lakeshore's beard growing challenge.

More information is available on the United Way of the Lakeshore's website.

Donations are being matched up to$35,000 in Muskegon County by Nichols, and donations in Oceana County are being matched up to $5,000 by Country Dairy.

