New Restaurant and Café 'Gateway Spoons' Supporting and Employing Those in Need

The business run by Gateway Mission is part of their outreach for the homeless and less fortunate

HOLLAND, Mich — Gateway Spoon hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, marking their first day of business. It is the latest operation launched by Gateway Mission that seeks to support Holland's homeless community.

Gateway Mission, based in Holland, seeks to address homelessness in the greater Holland area through services like their emergency shelter, Gateway Childcare and Gateway Forge Program, as well as businesses that operate as an extension of their programs which help fund their organization. Enter: Gateway Spoon, their newest business that helps support their community by creating jobs and practical experience.

Gateway Mission has partnered with Creative Dining Services to develop the restaurant. Their menu features breakfast and lunch items including eggs, pancakes, melts, sandwiches, salads and more.

In addition to functioning as a standalone restaurant, they also offer boxed lunches, catering services, and event hosting. They plan on taking online orders in the future.

The building also includes a separate room that can be reserved for conferences and meetings. It costs $50 for four hours of access for 12 people, allowing for screen mirroring on a large display.

The restaurant is now open on East 24th St. on Wednesday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with their café open until 3:00 p.m.

