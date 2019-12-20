GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries has opened its doors again to host a free meal to those experiencing hunger and homelessness in Grand Rapids.

Mel Trotter expects about 80 volunteers to serve more than 250 women and families Friday, Dec. 20 at their annual Christmas Luncheon. Women and children eat at 11 a.m. and then men are served at 12:15 p.m.

The event provides a hot meal consisting of appetizers, salad, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and a dessert -- all the fixings of a true Christmas meal.

There will also be live music and a photo in the chapel before lunch.

Each year, Mel Trotter sends guests off with a Christmas present as well.

On any given day, Mel Trotter's kitchen serves an average of 400 meals.

Mel Trotter Ministries is located at 225 Commerce Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

