Michigan couple arrested after gun pulled on mother and daughters

Jillian Wuestenberg and Eric Wuestenberg were charged Thursday with felonious assault.

ORION CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A white couple has been arrested after at least one handgun was pulled on a Black woman and her daughters during a videotaped confrontation in a restaurant parking lot in Michigan.

Jillian Wuestenberg and Eric Wuestenberg were charged Thursday with felonious assault. Detroit TV station WXYZ reports that the incident happened outside a Chipotle in Orion Township.

Cellphone video captured the confrontation Wednesday outside a Chipotle in Orion Township, northwest of Detroit. Jillian Wuestenberg can be seen outside her vehicle shouting “Get away!” while pointing a handgun.

She eventually gets back in her vehicle, which is driven away by her husband. Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that the couple is from Independence Township and both have concealed pistol licenses.

Detroit ABC station WXYZ reports that Eric Wuestenberg has been fired following the confrontation. He worked for Oakland University in Veterans Support Services.

"We have seen the video and we deem his behavior unacceptable," a statement provided to WXYZ from the university read. "The employee has been notified that his employment has been terminated by the university."

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.