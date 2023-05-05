Teenage son arraigned on charges stemming from assault of his mother

Zachary Dodde, 18, was arraigned in court Friday on multiple charges stemming from an assault on his 51-year-old mother who had to be hospitalized for her injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of assaulting his 51-year-old mother and several of her neighbors was arraigned in court Friday on four charges stemming from the incident.

Zachary Dodde, 18, is charged with four counts of Assault and Battery, Felonious Assault and Aggravated Assault.

Dodde appeared via live video in the 58th District Court in Hudsonville on Friday and was arraigned on those charges.

On Thursday, Ottawa County Deputies responded to a domestic assault call at a home on Granite St. in Jamestown Township.

Police say that Dodde got into an argument with his mother inside the home and later was seen by neighbors hitting and kicking her outside.

Dodde then allegedly began to assault multiple neighbors as they tried to help the mother.

When deputies arrived on the scene they took Dodde into custody.

Dodde's mother was taken to the hospital with injuries to her face, head, ribs and back. Her condition is currently described as stable.

Dodde is currently lodged in the Ottawa County Jail. His bond is set at $25,000 cash/surety.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

