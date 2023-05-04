18-year-old in custody after allegedly assaulting 51-year-old woman in Ottawa Co.

The man is lodged at Ottawa County Jail and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old woman in Ottawa County.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Granite Street in Jamestown Township on reports of a domestic situation. Investigators say an 18-year-old man was assaulting a 51-year-old woman outside the home. Deputies took the man into custody and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on charges related to domestic assault. His identity is not being released pending arraignment.

This incident remains under investigation.

