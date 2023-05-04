Woman killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver in Allegan Co.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Allegan County.

Deputies say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township. The woman had been driving westbound on 109th Avenue when a northbound vehicle on 66th Street did not stop for a stop sign and collided with her vehicle on the driver's side.

Responding deputies found the woman with serious injuries and began life-saving measures. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the northbound vehicle was arrested and lodged at the Allegan County Jail.

The roadway was shut down for several hours. It has since reopened.

