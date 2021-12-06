2 men plead guilty in 2020 homicide

Robert Artevious Kelly, 26, and Lamar Marquis Holman, 30, both pleaded guilty to homicide charges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men have pleaded guilty to a 2020 homicide that left a 53-year-old Grand Rapids man dead.

Robert Artevious Kelly, 26, and Lamar Marquis Holman, 30, both pleaded guilty to homicide charges. They were charged in May 2020 with murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges, according to police.

On April 22, 2020, a shooting on Carrier Creek Boulevard NE left one person dead and one hospitalized. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Ernest Griffin, of Grand Rapids, and his death was ruled a homicide.

In May 2020, Kelly and Holman were taken into custody in connection to the homicide.

