AG Nessel, Wayland Police partner to bring human trafficking charges against two individuals

Wayland Police began their investigation into the human trafficking operation in October of 2018.

Friday, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced two individuals from Grand Rapids were arraigned on charges related to human trafficking.

Robert Henry Grigsby, 51, of Wayland, and Vanessa Anne Phillips, 39, of Grand Rapids, allegedly conducted a criminal enterprise comprised of prostitution and sex trafficking of numerous women in Grigsby’s home in Wayland, and other locations throughout the greater Grand Rapids area.

Grigsby was arraigned in the 57th District Court in Allegan County. Grigsby is charged with:

One count of Forced Labor/Commercial Sex (Sex Trafficking), a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Two counts of Accepting Earnings of Prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison;

Two counts of Transportation for Prostitution, a 20-year felony;

One count of Conspiracy to Conduct a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony.

Phillips was also arraigned in the 57th District Court in Allegan County. Phillips is charged with:

Two counts of Forced Labor/Commercial Sex (Sex Trafficking), a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison;

Two counts of Accepting Earnings of Prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and,

One count of Conspiracy to Conduct a Criminal Enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The investigation uncovered evidence of commercial sexual activity and transporting women for illegal activities from which the accused allegedly profited.

“Thankfully crimes like this do not occur in Wayland very often. However, the Wayland Police are fortunate to have experienced officers and investigators that are up to the task,” said Chief Mark Garnsey. “The Wayland Police would like to thank the Attorney General’s Office for the time given to this case, and their relentless persistence in helping us bring two human traffickers to justice.”

Since 2011, the Department of the Attorney General has provided training to more than 1,000 professionals and filed charges against more than 30 individuals for human trafficking – all leading to arrests. It has successfully convicted 24, with cases against several additional defendants currently pending.

The department is also home to the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission which works to direct state policy on human trafficking.

