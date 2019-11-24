BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman was struck by a stray bullet Saturday night and is in critical condition.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said officers heard gunfire in the area of Broadway Park just after 11 p.m. While responding, officers were told a 66-year-old woman was hit by a bullet inside her home in the 900 block of Pavone.

Police said she was in bed watching TV when a bullet entered the home and hit her. She was transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland and is in critical condition.

BHDPS found evidence in Broadway Park where the shooting may have taken place, and it does not appear that the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Several individuals were observed running from the park. BHDPS is seeking their identities to determine involvement and they are also reviewing the local exterior residential security cameras.

Anyone with information should contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or via the BHDPS app.

