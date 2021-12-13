x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bond set at $2M for Fruitport man charged with murder

The 21-year-old is accused in the killing of 18-year-old Dylan Owens from Norton Shores.
Credit: Muskegon County Jail
Kevin Wilson, 21, is charged with open murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Dylan Owens from Norton Shores.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — The suspect accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old Norton Shores man earlier this month has been formally charged. 

Kevin Wilson, 21, was arraigned on Friday, Dec. 10 and charged with open murder in the killing of Dylan Owens. 

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 9. 

According to police, the violence stemmed from "prior conflicts between the parties involved."

He's now being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a $2 million bond. 

Wilson is due in court next on Dec. 12 for a probable cause conference. 

Credit: Provided
Dylan Owens

RELATED: US-131 crash causes outage for over 1,000 in Grand Rapids

RELATED: Three arrested for fights at Ottawa Hills High School while shots fired nearby

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Tips to keep porch pirates from stealing your holiday cheer