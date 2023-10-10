Court docs show extent of relationship between fired Allegan Aquatics Director and student

Scott Simmons is facing four felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct, possessing child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan Public Schools fired its Aquatics Director after learning he was facing criminal charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student who is a minor.

Scott Simmons is facing four felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct, possessing child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Court documents allege that Simmons had a relationship with a student beginning in August of this year. The documents claim that Simmons and the student had kissed and that he had touched her on multiple occasions.

The two would allegedly meet up at different locations around Allegan County, Holland, as well as at Simmons' home.

When first interviewed by police, the student denied having a relationship with Simmons, but later told staff at Allegan High School that she had lied to police.

During another interview with police, the student said that they had kissed and touched each other. The student also told police that Simmons was helping her with her depression.

When contacted by police, the student's parents said they were aware that she was speaking to Simmons but didn't realize that they were meeting outside of school.

Police said they first made contact with Simmons on Sept. 20 when he was found at Memorial Park after it closed with the student. He told police he was helping her out with some depression issues.

Police followed up by executing a search warrant at Simmons' home. Investigators say they found conversations between Simmons and the student on his phone and corroborated them after the student's mother allowed police to search her phone.

The two phones were used to identify times when the two met up, based on GPS records.

Simmons' also was also allegedly given access to photos and videos of the student through her Snap Chat account.

In his initial interview with police, Simmons said he was forced into his encounters with the student.

