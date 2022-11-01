Here's how you can report a crime tip in Ionia County

Silent Observer collects unsolved crime tips in many areas around West Michigan, and will now take tips for Ionia County.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — If you want to report a crime in Ionia County, there's a new way: Silent Observer.

Silent Observer is a non-profit that's been helping collect tips to solve serious crimes in the Greater Grand Rapids area since 1972.

The organization has been focused on unsolved crimes in Kent County, but now, they're announcing a partnership with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

Silent Observer is most interested in tips concerning serious crimes impacting public safety. Think arson, criminal sexual conduct, robbery, murder, weapons, theft, vandalism and threats of violence as tips the organization wants to field from you.

“The Ionia County Law Enforcement Agencies are excited to team up with Silent Observer to provide a resource for citizens of Ionia County to report crimes and information anonymously. Our community's help in fighting crime is extremely important and necessary to continue providing a safe and healthy place for all to live and work," Ionia County Sheriff Charles Noll said.

Silent Observer will never ask you your name and assures anonymity when leaving a tip.

Three ways to send a tip

You can always call 616.774.2345. Submit a tip online here. Download the Silent Observer app for iPhone and Android

Silent Observer pays a reward of up to $2,500 if your tip leads to an arrest. You can learn more about that process here.

