Death of twin girls in head-on drunken driving crash bring felony charges

Omarious D. Barns is charged with operating under the influence causing miscarriage/stillbirth for a crash involving a woman who was nine months pregnant.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces two felony charges for a drunken driving crash that led to the deaths of twin girls, who died after being delivered in an emergency C-section following the late October crash.

The girls’ mother, Kristen L. Merritt, was 36 weeks pregnant when her vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver in southern Kent County.

“An emergency C-section took place and both babies initially did not have a heartbeat,’’ Kent County Sheriff's Detective Jason Postma wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “The first baby was revived after 8 minutes and the second baby was revived after 15 minutes.’’

The babies were named Ziva Merritt and Abbigail Merritt. “Due to complications from this crash, both girls died after several days,’’ Postma wrote.

Police say the at-fault driver, 27-year-old Omarious D. Barns, had a blood alcohol level of at least .18 percent at the time of the crash, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Barns is charged with two counts of operating under the influence causing miscarriage/stillbirth. The seldom used charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“It’s fairly rare,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “We don’t see that serious of a crash where it actually causes a fetus to die.’’

Barns has a preliminary examination scheduled later this week in 63rd District Court. He is free on bond.

Defense attorney Heath Lynch called the case a tragedy.

“Omarious is a father; I’m a father and I can assure you that everyone involved in defending this case sees it as a terrible tragedy,’’ Lynch said. “He and we extend our condolences to the family for what must be unimaginable grief.’’

The crash happened on South Division Avenue near Southbrook Drive SE when a southbound vehicle driven by Barns crossed the centerline and struck Merritt’s vehicle head-on, court records show.

Kristen Merritt suffered a sprained ankle, bruising in her abdomen and a possible broken bone in her right hand, court records show.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Kristen Merritt.

