Driver in hit-and-run that killed 2 women given 18 years

A Monroe County judge ordered that Ryan Miettinen, 22, serve at least 18 years before becoming eligible for parole.
MONROE, Mich. — A Michigan man will spend at least 18 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges in connection to a June crash that killed two women who were riding their bicycles. 

According to prosecutors, 29-year-old Coleen Huling and 25-year-old Melissa Williams were riding on the shoulder of a road in London Township when Ryan Miettinen hit them with his car and fled. A Monroe County judge ordered that Miettinen, who is 22, serve at least 18 years before becoming eligible for parole.

