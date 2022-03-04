Suspect in Fremont attempted murder case arraigned

Deion Moore Hanna, 24, of Fremont, was arraigned on a seven-count criminal complaint on Friday.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay announced Friday that a suspect has been arraigned in an attempted murder incident in Fremont.

Deion Moore Hanna, 24, of Fremont, was arraigned on a seven-count criminal complaint on Friday. Hanna is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, first degree home invasion, armed robbery, mayhem, unlawful imprisonment and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

On Wednesday, March 2, Fremont police responded to a home invasion call around 7 p.m. Police say the suspect had broken into an apartment at Locust Hill Apartments and attacked two people with a knife.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived but was taken into custody without incident on Thursday morning.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for March 17 at 9:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination is set for March 24 at 1:30 p.m. Both hearings will take place at the 78th District Court in White Cloud.

On Thursday, family identified one of the victims as Jewel Daniels. GoFundMe's have been established for both Jewel Daniels and Kiegan Ostrander.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or Newaygo County Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

