Grand Rapids Police investigating 2 shot near McDonalds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized two people Monday evening.

The incident took place after 6 p.m. on Nov. 7, after police were dispatched to a McDonalds on Michigan Street due to reports that someone was shot. When they arrived, authorities say the victim was gone.

Police then say that a man and a woman had arrived at different hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

After speaking with the victims, police are led to believe that while they were involved in different shootings, they could be connected.

It is unknown at this time what led to the incidents.

