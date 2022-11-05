Police searching for suspects who fired shots at Ottawa Co. home

People were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who fired gun shots at a home in Olive Township.

According to deputies, the incident happened Saturday around 3:15 a.m. at home near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue.

People were inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured. However, several bullets did hit the house.

Initial investigation shows that a dark-colored sedan stopped in front of the home and the occupants inside the sedan fired at the house. After the shots were fired, the suspect or suspects in the sedan fled the scene.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's office continues to investigate.

