Grand Rapids Police looking for suspects after assault, surveillance video release

"This is the kind of violence that we are seeing in the community, and the kind of behavior that Grand Rapids will not stand for,” said Police Chief Eric Payne.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the public's help following an assault. The department said on Facebook, the incident occurred in the area of South Division Avenue and Cutler Street on Tuesday, Nov. 24 around 3:50 a.m.

Police said the victim described four suspects who were involved. Two of them were carrying firearms and another conducting what police called "the majority of the battery." After the initial incident the suspects shoot into an unoccupied vehicle before leaving the scene.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows the alleged assault as well as the suspects holding firearms.

"This is the kind of violence that we are seeing in the community, and the kind of behavior that Grand Rapids will not stand for,” said Police Chief Eric Payne. “We ask our community partners to work with our investigators to take these perpetrators off our streets and keep the neighborhoods safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.