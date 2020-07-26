GRPD investigates more overnight shootings

The new overnight shootings are in addition to two that happened Friday night into Saturday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says that it is investigating two overnight shootings that happened Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old male gunshot victim showed up at the hospital overnight with a wound to the thigh. The victim claimed that the incident occurred on Butterworth Street near Marion Avenue, police say.

Additional information is not available at this time, but the incident is now under investigation.

Early Sunday morning at approximately 3:43 a.m., GRPD officers also responded to a report of shots fired into a residence on Watkins Street SE.

Upon arrival, officers found 20 casings located across the street from the home. One round entered the house through a window, police say. Another round struck the gas meter.

Police say that a total of seven rounds appear to have hit the house. The resident was asleep at the time, and there is currently no suspect or suspect vehicle information.

These two overnight shootings make a total of four that have occurred in the overnight hours this weekend.

Two other shootings that occurred Friday night into Saturday morning are also under investigation.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: