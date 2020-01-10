GRPD investigating attempted break-in at Metro T-Mobile store on Plainfield Ave

Police responded around 11 p.m. to find the front door of the building had been smashed in.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after an attempted break-in at the Metro PCS on Plainfield Avenue.

Police responded around 11 p.m. to find the front door of the building had been smashed in.

No suspects are known at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.