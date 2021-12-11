x
GRPD investigating drive-by shooting that injured 15-year-old boy

Police believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
Police investigate a shooting in the Heritage Hill neighborhood on Dec. 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the Heritage Hill neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Franklin Street SE just before 4 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was located with a gunshot wound to his foot. Police believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.

A residence along Franklin Street SE was also struck by gunfire.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

