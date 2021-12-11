x
2 injured in Georgetown Twp. crash

Police say one victim was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be extricated.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County.

Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Kenowa Avenue and Regal Drive in Georgetown Township. A vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Las Vegas man was traveling eastbound on 44th Street when he crossed the center line, striking a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Jenison man.

One victim was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be extricated. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was also injured, but police did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

