HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 60-year-old man was arrested Monday evening after police say he "intentionally" rammed his car into an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

Around 6:45 p.m. a deputy was stopped at a red light in a fully marked cruiser on James Street at 136th Avenue in Holland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said another car pulled up next to the cruiser and stopped for a moment.

The driver then reversed his car and pulled up behind the stopped cruiser. Police say he then "accelerated quickly and intentionally rammed the back of the stopped sheriff's cruiser."

The man drove away from the scene and the deputy involved started to chase him. Other deputies joined the pursuit of the suspect and when he stopped for a red light at Beeline Road and Lakewood Boulevard, he was arrested following a "short struggle," the sheriff's office said.

The man admitted to ramming into the cruiser, according to a news release, because he was upset with police after a different deputy responded to a civil disagreement between the man and a local business earlier on Monday.

The intersection at Beeline Road and Lakewood Boulevard was partially closed as the man was arrested, but it has since reopened to traffic.

The suspect was not injured and he was lodged at the Ottawa County jail pending arraignment on charges related to the incident.

The deputy whose cruiser was hit suffered minor injuries and was taken to Holland Hospital for treatment.

