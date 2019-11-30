The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say broke into a home and stole a vehicle Saturday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in Sebewa Township on a reported burglary in progress. The callers told 911 dispatchers that a strange man was in their home and the homeowner confronted the man with a pistol.

Police said the suspect attacked the homeowner and shots were fired, but they didn't hit anyone. The suspect wrestled the pistol away from the homeowner and stole their dark grey 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Michigan license plate 8GPT8, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Robert John Briggs, 53, of Charlotte, Mich. Police obtained arrest warrants for Briggs.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding Briggs and locating the stolen truck. Anyone who believes they may have seen the suspect or has information related to this case should contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office via Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400, or their local police department.

