COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — An Ottawa County man who is accused of shooting his wife in the head is ordered to stand trial on manslaughter charges, according to the Grand Haven District Court.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, Jaron Chatman, 25, shot his wife, Emily Chatman, 24, in their home on 80th Avenue on Oct. 21. She was in the hospital in critical condition for more than two weeks where she died from her injuries on Nov. 7.

Emily Chatman had three children, according to her obituary. They were in the house at the time of the shooting, and have been staying with relatives since.

In November, a benefit was held in her honor. Donations can still be made to the "Benefit of Emily Chatman" fund and sent to 1160 Franklin Ct., Marne, Mich. 49435.

Jaron Chatman's preliminary hearing was Friday morning. He was bound over to Circuit Court where his next hearing will take place before Judge Hulsing on Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

