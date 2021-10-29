Kalamazoo police investigating bank robbery

Police say the robbery happened around 4:13 p.m. on the 1300 block of Portage Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect to robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened around 4:13 p.m. on the 1300 block of Portage Road.

Investigation on scene found a man in his early 20's walked into the bank, demanded an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the bank on foot.

He's described as a white man, 5'9", medium build with dark hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark winter hat and a "gator" style face mask with light colored pants and dark boots.

No one was injured during the incident. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

