Suspect in Kalamazoo arrested for assault with intent to murder

Police were able to locate the stabbing suspect in less than seven minutes.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman is in stable condition after being found on the ground with multiple stab wounds Tuesday evening in Kalamazoo, police say.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East Bush Street. Upon arrival, police say they found a 30-year-old woman with stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police were able to locate the stabbing suspect in less than seven minutes. They were taken into custody without incident and are now being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment. Police describe the suspect as a 36-year-old Kalamazoo resident.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.