ROAD TO RECOVERY: Mother of 22-year-old stabbing victim says couple is lucky to be alive

The mother of one of the victim's talked exclusively with 13 ON YOUR SIDE about her daughter's long road to recovery.

FREMONT, Mich. — The families of one young couple stabbed in Fremont Wednesday night are grateful they're both alive.

The mother of one of the victim's talked exclusively with 13 ON YOUR SIDE about her daughter's long road to recovery.

Marlene Vincent's 22-year-old daughter, Jewel Daniels, is in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries after police say Deion Hanna broke into her apartment in Fremont and attacked her and her fiancé with a knife.

"It went through her upper lips, severing that and inside. Her bottom lip was severed all the way through," Vincent said. "It went through her gums and into her teeth, damaging all of that."

Vincent says her daughter fought for her life and as a result, her hands were cut to the bone in many places.

Daniels' fiancé, Keigan Ostrander, was also hurt in the attack. Vincent says he was stabbed twice in the neck. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is by his fiancé's side.

Vincent says her daughter knew Hanna and believes the attack was not random and was planned.

She's thankful for everyone who has shown love and support for the young couple who have a long road of recovery ahead.

"It's not their fault and that's part of the mental issues they're going to have to fight for here on out," Vincent said.

Hanna was arraigned today and pled not guilty to seven charges including assault with intent to murder. His bond was set at $5 million.

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.