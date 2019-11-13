KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old Kalamazoo man died early Wednesday after he was shot by somebody he knew when a fight broke out between them at Hidden Hills Apartments.

The victim later died at the hospital.

The Kalamazoo Police caught the 22-year-old suspect, also from Kalamazoo, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest and open murder. The suspect is now in the Kalamazoo County Jail and the prosecutor's office will review the charges.

The police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, contact them at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

