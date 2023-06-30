Kent County deputies pull over and educate drivers on Day 1 of new distracted driving law

Under the new law, you can't hold your phone while driving to call, text, record or scroll on social media.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — June 30 is the first day Michigan's new distracted driving law went into effect.

13 ON YOUR SIDE went on a ride along with the Kent County Sheriff's Office to see how their first day of enforcement went. The purpose of the day was not to write citations, rather to educate drivers of the new law.

Between 10:30 AM and noon Friday, Deputy Michael Scalici pulled over three drivers for violating Michigan's new distracted driving law.

"Just so you know, they just enacted a law that says you can't have your phone in your hand for anything," said Dep. Scalici to the first driver. "So you need a Siri or voice-activated, that kind of thing."

The driver had no idea the new law had passed.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed three bills into law on June 7 aimed at reducing distracted driving and saving lives by ensuring that drivers have their full attention on the road with the use of hands-free technology.

"When you say yeah, I saw her holding her phone. It was an I-phone in a gold case, that speaks to the accuracy of what I observed," said Dep. Scalici. "Not just, yeah she was holding the phone, but what the phone actually looks like."

Holding your phone while driving is completely illegal and if on an attachment, anything more than a punch or swipe is a violation of the law.

"It depends on what the situation is but I would prefer to educate somebody for the first few weeks to let word get out. To let this be broadcasted that you can't use your phone while driving anymore."

A tow truck driver was pulled over next who thought he was exempt from the law because of his profession.

"It's still a learning curve. I don't remembering seeing tow truck drivers are exempt from this. I know police, fire and EMS in performance of their duties are exempt from this. But I don't remember seeing tow truck drivers," said Dep. Scacili.

Indeed, tow truck drivers are not mentioned in the statute.

The third and final driver pulled over was a woman looking and scrolling through her phone at a red light which is illegal to do now too.

Deputy Scalici hopes by word of mouth, more people will become aware of the new law.

"We all know how bad drinking and driving and driving under the influence of drugs is. We're multiplying this three times because of distracted driving. That's something we need to address and I do think this law gives us more edge as far as being able to enforce it."

Bottom line: If you're caught with a phone in hand, you could be handed a ticket.

PENALTIES

1st violation: $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service.

2nd or subsequent violations: $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service.

3 violations within a 3-year period: Complete a driving-improvement course.

Fines doubled: If a traffic crash occurs and the at-fault driver was holding or manually using a mobile device while operating the vehicle, any civil fines will be doubled.

You can use a cell phone to call or text 911 to report an emergency or seek help.

