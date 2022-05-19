One shot at East Kentwood High School, suspect still at large

Police say at least one person has been shot.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is currently responding to a shooting incident at East Kentwood High School.

Police say at least one person has been shot. The condition of the victim is unknown.

The suspect is still unknown at this time.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

