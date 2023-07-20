Kent Co. deputies searching for suspects after crash involving stolen vehicle

Three suspects were taken into custody at the scene, deputies say. Two others remain at large.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for multiple suspects following a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say the crash happened at the East Beltline and Burton Street. Two vehicles crashed, and one was determined to be a stolen vehicle.

Five suspects fled after the crash, deputies say. Three were taken into custody. Deputies are now searching for the remaining two suspects.

More information will be released as it becomes available, deputies say.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.