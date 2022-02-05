Grand Rapids man charged with shooting, killing 13-year-old receives bond reduction

James King also laid out some new evidence he says would exonerate his client, Justin House.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — During a probable cause conference Monday, a Kentwood judge lowered bond for a man charged with shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy.

The shooting happened on March 12 on 29th Street Southeast.

According to court documents, Justin House, 31, told investigators he found an occupied vehicle he reported as stolen earlier in the day, the occupants ran away, and House chased after them.

The state alleges House fired a gun at Jamarion McCuller, 13, who was running away from him. McCuller was shot in his upper torso.

Justin House's defense attorney, James King, claimed on Monday there's more to the story.

He laid out some new evidence he says would exonerate House.

When his client came in contact with the six people in the car reported stolen earlier in the day, he claims there was a car directly behind that stolen car that had been hit.

"The driver of that vehicle has made a statement to the extent of he believed that all of the people inside that vehicle were all armed," said King.

King also said someone called 911 who gave a description of someone who fired a gun that doesn't match the description of his client.

The prosecutor did take issue with some of King's statements.

"I believe we can show conclusively that our victim, Jamarion was unarmed and so I would take issue with any indication or inference being presented that he was armed with a weapon because I think the evidence will show otherwise."

The prosecutor also mentioned they haven't taken any statements from the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The judge agreed to reduce House's bond from $2 million to $500,000 cash assurity. If he were to be released, he would be tethered and in home confinement.

House has pled not guilty.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 9.

