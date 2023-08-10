Michigan law enforcement detail undercover sting against child predators

Over the past two weeks, undercover detectives posed as 15-year-olds and targeted people looking to prey upon those children.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Michigan law enforcement is set to share more details about how a task force arrested three accused online child predators Thursday morning.

The Ludington Police Department, the Michigan State Police, Mason County Prosecutor, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a joint news conference at the Mason County Sheriff's Office at 11 a.m.

They'll go into more detail about how over the past two weeks, area authorities have posed as 15-year-olds in online chat rooms.

Detectives targeted people who wanted to commit sex crimes against children, and the operation ended up arresting three people.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) assisted local law enforcement in the operation.

