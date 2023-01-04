Man accused of firing off gun at midnight on NYE charged with murder in the killing of two men

Christopher Toppenberg, 62, is charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Jason McCreary and 35-year-old David Reed.

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Van Buren County judge arraigned a Lawrence man accused of killing two men after firing off his weapon during a New Years' party.

Christopher Toppenberg, 62, is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. He appeared before Judge Michael McKay in 7th East District Court in Paw Paw Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened five minutes after midnight on Jan. 1 In the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township.

Authorities said Jason McCreary, 40, from Sutter Creek, California, and David Reed, 35, from Paw Paw, were both killed in the incident.

The judge set Toppenberg's bond to $1,500,000. His next court date is set for Jan. 17 for a preliminary examination.

