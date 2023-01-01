First Grand Rapids shooting of the new year ends in death

Police were initially called to the scene for a crash just after midnight. When they arrived, they saw a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids in the early hours of New Year's Day, the Police Department says.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after midnight, officials say.

Police were initially called to the scene for a traffic crash. When they arrived, they saw a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The man is not yet identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.