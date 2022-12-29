1 killed in Norton Shores shooting, no arrests made

Details are extremely limited but police tell us the shooting happened near Columbia Avenue and Continental Street, near the Getty Drive-In.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is currently searching for a suspect or suspects after one person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

One person was pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wounds, while another remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and are working to release details on a suspect vehicle.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on the way and will bring you updated information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

