HOWARD CITY, Mich — A Morley man is heading to trial in connection to a stabbing following a bar fight in Montcalm County earlier this month.

Al Thompson, 30, was bound over to circuit court on Wednesday on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Thompson is accused of stabbing three men Dec. 10 following an argument inside Rusty's Amble Inn in Howard City.

In court on Wednesday, video of that argument inside the bar was shown. Witnesses testified in court about what led up to the fight and the stabbing.

Thompson's lawyer asked the judge to not send the case to circuit court but the judge proceeded saying there was enough probable cause.

Investigators say after the argument, Thompson went to one of the victim's home on Bailey Road in Winfield Township just before midnight Saturday.

Police say the argument turned physical and ended with Thompson stabbing three people.

The victims, who police identified as two men from Howard City, were taken to a local hospital and another was treated on scene. All three are expected to survive.

Michigan State Police say Thompson drove away from the home following the stabbing but was later arrested.

Thompson will be back in circuit court next month before his trial begins. He is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Montcalm County jail.

According to online records, Thompson is currently on probation until April of 2024.

Back in February of 2021, he was charged with operating while intoxicated, assaulting/restricting/obstruction of a police officer, lying to a peace officer during a crime investigation and possession of methamphetamine.