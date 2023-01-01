Man arrested for discharging weapon at midnight, shooting and killing two

A man at a New Year's Eve party in Van Buren County fired his weapon while fireworks were going off, killing two.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a nearby man discharged his weapon in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The shooting happened five minutes after midnight In the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township.

Investigators say a 62-year-old man was at a small New Year's Eve party in the area. While fireworks were going off, he discharged his weapon.

Deputies found a 40-year-old man dead at the scene, and a 35-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived, he was still alert and being treated for his injuries.

He later passed away at the hospital.

The suspect was arrested for multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death. An investigation is still ongoing.

