Man with a history of robbing banks is charged with a Nov. 2 Grand Rapids heist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man who went to prison for two bank robberies is back behind bars, accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank last week on the city’s Northwest Side.

Kimathi Roderico Smith, 48, is charged with one count of bank robbery. A judge set bond at $100,000.

Smith has convictions for robbing banks in 2000 and again in 2008.

Police say he robbed the Fifth Third branch at 700 Bridge Street NW on Monday, Nov. 2. The suspect entered the branch shortly after 3 p.m. wearing glasses, a dark mask and a camouflage vest with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath.

Smith was arrested the next day. He was on federal probation for robbing a Fifth Third branch on Leonard Street NW back in 2008. A federal judge sentenced Smith to 12 and a half years.

The robbery in March of 2008 occurred at the branch on Leonard Street at Alpine Avenue NW. Smith got away with a little more than $3,000.

Smith passed the teller a note announcing the robbery. He also wrote on the note: “No dye packs. I have a gun,’’ federal court records show.

Police found a fingerprint on the demand note that led them to Smith. Silent Observer tips also identified Smith as the person responsible for the robbery.

At the time of the 2008 robbery, Smith was on federal probation for a 2000 bank robbery. He got a little more than 6 and a half years for that one.

Smith has a probable cause conference set for Nov. 17 in Grand Rapids District Court. He remains in the Kent County Jail.

Grand Rapids has had four bank robberies this year; two occurred on Nov. 2.

The other robbery last week occurred at a Fifth Third branch on 28th Street SE near Lake Eastbrook Boulevard. Police say the suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV. A suspect has not been arrested.

